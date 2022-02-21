Submit a Tip
Confederate marker fight may send SC and Charleston to court

This photo provided by the city of Charleston, S.C. shows a historical marker honoring Robert...
This photo provided by the city of Charleston, S.C. shows a historical marker honoring Robert E. Lee in Charleston, S.C. South Carolina's top lawyer and Charleston appear to be heading to court to figure out if the city broke a state law protecting Confederate memorials when it removed a marker commemorating a rebel general from the front lawn of a public school. The stone memorial calling the street outside the school the “Robert E. Lee Highway” was removed in July at the request of leaders at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science in downtown Charleston, city officials said. ((Source: City of Charleston via AP)
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top lawyer and Charleston appear to be heading to court to figure out if the city broke a state law protecting Confederate memorials when it removed a marker commemorating a rebel general from the front lawn of a public school.

The stone memorial calling the street outside the school the “Robert E. Lee Memorial Highway” was removed in July at the request of leaders at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science in downtown Charleston, city officials said.

The highway was never constructed, so city officials decided the monument didn’t fall under the state’s Heritage Act, which protects statues, street names, markers and anything else considered historic from being changed or removed without permission of the state Legislature.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter Thursday to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, saying the city must either restore the monument to the school or get permission from the General Assembly to move it.

“Unless the Lee Memorial is restored to its rightful place in preserving history, we will go to court to uphold the Heritage Act. The rule of law must prevail,” Wilson wrote in his letter.

Lawyers for the city are working on a formal response to Wilson’s letter, but said they thoroughly reviewed the request and found it followed the Heritage Act and a state Supreme Court ruling in September that upheld the law but struck down a requirement that two-thirds of the General Assembly must approve a move or name change.

