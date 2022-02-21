Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bat falcon spotted in US for first time

The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.
The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.(U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A bird from Central and South America has been spotted in the United States for the very first time.

The “bat falcon” was captured on camera at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas in December, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency posted two photos of the bird taken by photographer Peter Witt on Facebook last week.

The Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge said that, based on its appearance, the bat falcon is believed to be a juvenile.

The refuge said the bat falcon usually breeds in tropical Mexico, Central and South America, and Trinidad.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The son of a ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star was killed in North Carolina shooting, officials said.
Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star killed in NC shooting
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
‘Will be greatly missed’: Scotland High students, staff grieve after 17-year-old shot, killed
2 killed, 1 hurt in Georgetown County crash
All lanes open after crash on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour

Latest News

Crooked Oak Tavern expands in downtown Conway
Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball highlights
A teenager died in a forklift accident on Sunday.
Boy dies in forklift accident
The flyers have a photo of President Joe Biden and the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an anti-Biden...
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood