20-year-old found dead in Florence County, homicide investigation underway

Authorities in Florence County are investigating an apparent homicide after a 20-year-old man...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY. S.C (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence County are investigating an apparent homicide after a 20-year-old man was found dead, according to the coroner’s office.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the body found late Friday afternoon on Graham Road has been identified as Jaheim Tariq Hanna.

An autopsy on Hanna, who was from Lake City, is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

No additional details on the case were immediately available.

