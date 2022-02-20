Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star killed in NC shooting

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said one person died when someone opened fire during a memorial balloon release Thursday night.

The shooting happened during a balloon release in honor of Xavier Smith, who was killed in a crash earlier this week in southern Wake County near Fuquay-Varina.

Deputies responded to a shooting at around 8 p.m. at a home on Josephine Road in Johnston County. The family told WRAL News the shooting took place on the front lawn and then several men jumped into a car and drove away.

Soon after responding to that call, deputies received a second call that stated there were gunshot victims in the parking lot of a Sheetz on N.C. Highway 42 and Cornwallis Road, three miles away from the home. Investigators later determined that the two calls were related, according to officials.

A 20-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Harley Alexander Shirley, 21, from Clayton, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Not long before he was killed, he had shared videos of the balloon release on his Instagram story.

Harley Shirley is the son of Ronnie Shirley, one of the the owners of “Lizard Lick Towing” near Wendell. The family starred in a reality TV show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014 on truTV.

Ronnie Shirley posted a message on Facebook about his son’s death, saying “He’s at peace now” and that his family will “always cherish the times we had while you were with us, son.”

Jason Shirley, the uncle of Harley Shirley, told WRAL News Friday that he is offering a $25,000 reward for information regarding his nephew’s death.

Investigators said after interviewing multiple people at the home on Josephine Road, they determined that the shooters took off in a yellow passenger vehicle.

WRAL spoke with Smith’s mother, who said this violence has to stop, adding that her son deserved nothing but respect at his memorial.

“I had left before it happened, but it was right after the balloon release, people were leaving,” Smith’s mother wrote to WRAL News. “The service was peaceful, I don’t know what happened.”

Investigators are still looking for the suspected shooters and are unclear on a motive in the shooting at this time.

Deputies told WRAL News that a third person was in the car with the victims and was injured. That person was treated a local hospital with minor injuries and was not shot, officials said.

