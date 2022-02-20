Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Robot dogs could soon patrol US-Mexico border

Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.
Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.(Department of Homeland Security)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is testing new technology to patrol the border.

While the devices look like robot dogs, they are officially known as “automated ground surveillance vehicles.”

Homeland Security says they could become the new best friends of border patrol officers.

The robots are able to climb over rough terrain, don’t need water or food, and aren’t afraid of rattlesnakes.

There is one drawback, however. The robots run on batteries, which only gives them four hours of life in the field.

While a robot can’t make an arrest, it can capture evidence in remote desert areas and relay real-time data back to headquarters.

Customs and Border Patrol officials hope to use them as a “force multiplier” but there’s no time table for deploying them yet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor
HCPD: 11-year-old reported missing found safe
Construction is underway inside the old Abrams Department Store to bring a much-needed...
Crooked Oak Tavern expanding into old Abrams Department Store in downtown Conway
A couple of crashes along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall have caused major back-ups...
All lanes open following crashes on Highway 17 near Coastal Grand Mall
Crews responded to a nearly three-acre outdoor fire near Bucksport on Saturday.
Nearly three-acre outdoor fire near Bucksport under control, officials say

Latest News

Crooked Oak Tavern expands in downtown Conway
Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball highlights
.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
Crews responded to a camper fire in Little River on Sunday.
Crews respond to camper fire in Little River