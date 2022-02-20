Public lighthouse on SC island closed for repairs

HUNTING ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - The only historic lighthouse regularly open to the public in South Carolina is closed for repairs, earlier than planned.

The weekly inspection of the Hunting Island State Park lighthouse found new cracks in the structure built in 1875, leading officials to close it indefinitely until repairs are made.

This closure happened months before the park planned a lengthy closure to do $3 million in renovations to the black-and-white striped 136-foot (41-meter) tall lighthouse.

An inspection in 2018 determined that repairs were needed, and Hunting Island State Park started to limit visitors to the lighthouse to six at a time on a reservation system.

A lighthouse was first built on the island in 1859, then rebuilt in 1875 after being destroyed in the Civil War.

Designers built the lighthouse in sections, and the state was able to use that in 1889 to move the structure inland as Hunting Island shrank from beach erosion.

