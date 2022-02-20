Submit a Tip
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A new business in Murrells Inlet is looking to bring a unique form of entertainment to residents and visitors to the Grand Strand.

Player1UP, an arcade bar located at the old Milardo’s Pizzeria and Sports Pub off Highway 17 Business, is set to open Thursday. It’s the franchise’s second location, the first in Rock Hill.

WMBF News got a special look inside on Sunday prior to its big opening. The arcade will feature many old-school classics such as Donkey Kong and Pac-Man as well as newer titles.

That’s all combined with pool tables, skeeball and other crowd favorites - including plenty of pinball machines to go around.

Player1UP will also serve food in addition to its bar. Co-owner Howard Bohrer says he hopes the venue can create some fun memories for those who stop by and visit.

“Just the nostalgia of playing the packman and the Donkey Kong’s and all of those things,” he said. “You know the kids are now playing technical types of games so the parents can go hey I remember being back when I was a kid. you go to an arcade and you put a quarter in and you play.”

Bohrer also mentioned that there are be plans for future pinball competitions at Player1UP that could attract more retro gamers to the Grand Strand.

