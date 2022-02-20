FIRST ALERT: Warming trend with record high temperatures possible this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cool Sunday, a major warm up will take place this week with record high temperatures possible on several days.

Increasingly mild weather will overspread the region for the rest of the week with a spring-like forecast as temperatures soar into the 70s and even some 80s.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear through this evening with more clouds likely after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s along the beaches and lower 40s inland.

MONDAY

Mild weather will continue to move back into the region. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s along the Grand Strand and to near 70 in the Pee Dee. Along with the return of warmer weather, enough moisture will blow in off of the Atlantic Ocean for the risk of a stray sprinkle or very brief shower. The risk of rain on Monday is only 20% and most areas will remain dry.

Milder on Monday with just a stray shower possible. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

A significant warming trend is on the way for the rest of the week as southerly and southwesterly winds pump increasing warmth into the region. Tuesday through Friday will see the warmest weather so far this year for many areas as temperatures climb into the lower and middle 70s along the beaches. Inland areas will likely see the first round of 80 degree warmth this week. The best chance at hitting 80 will be on Wednesday and then again on Friday. These temperatures will climb to within a degree or two of record highs.

Temperatures will climb to near record levels Wednesday and Friday. (WMBF)

Cooler weather will likely start to return by next weekend into the following week.

