Crews respond to camper fire in Little River

Crews responded to a camper fire in Little River on Sunday.
Crews responded to a camper fire in Little River on Sunday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded early Sunday evening after a camper caught fire in Little River.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at the 11000 block of Highway 90 at 5:20 p.m.

As of 6:15 p.m., the fire is under control. One person was also treated for a minor injury at the scene.

The fire is under investigation.

