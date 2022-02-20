Crews respond to camper fire in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded early Sunday evening after a camper caught fire in Little River.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at the 11000 block of Highway 90 at 5:20 p.m.

As of 6:15 p.m., the fire is under control. One person was also treated for a minor injury at the scene.

The fire is under investigation.

