Crews respond to camper fire in Little River
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded early Sunday evening after a camper caught fire in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at the 11000 block of Highway 90 at 5:20 p.m.
As of 6:15 p.m., the fire is under control. One person was also treated for a minor injury at the scene.
The fire is under investigation.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.