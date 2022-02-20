All lanes open after crash on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash closed lanes and slowed traffic on Highway 17 on Sunday.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows the wreck happened on Highway 17 North near Queens Harbour Boulevard.

Additional details from the South Carolina Highway Patrol state it happened shortly after 3:10 p.m. Sunday. Injuries were also reported, but no further details were immediately available.

Lanes in the area were re-opened just before 4:20 p.m., according to SCDOT.

