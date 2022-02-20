Submit a Tip
All lanes open after crash on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour

(Associated Press)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash closed lanes and slowed traffic on Highway 17 on Sunday.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows the wreck happened on Highway 17 North near Queens Harbour Boulevard.

Additional details from the South Carolina Highway Patrol state it happened shortly after 3:10 p.m. Sunday. Injuries were also reported, but no further details were immediately available.

Lanes in the area were re-opened just before 4:20 p.m., according to SCDOT.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

