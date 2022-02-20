Coastal Softball falls on day two of Battle at the Beach

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina softball (5-4) team fought, but dropped both contests on day two of the Battle at the Beach - first to the Marshall Thundering Herd 9-7, before falling to the Fordham Rams, 6-0.

Game 1 – vs. Marshall

Game one saw three first career home runs, both teams combined for 16 total runs, 21 hits, and five home runs.

The Herd tallied four runs in the top of the second inning, as Saige Pye reached base after being hit by a pitch before Lauren Love reached base on a throwing error and advancing Pye. Katie Adams was also hit by a pitch which allowed for a bases-loaded single to earn two runs before another HBP sent the Herd’s third run in to make the score, 3-0. A sac fly added Marshall’s final run of the inning.

Iyanla De Jesus sent a double down the left-field line before Abby Jankay’s single to the pitcher advanced De Jesus to third who slid under the tag on a passed ball for the Chants’ first run of the day, making the score 4-1.

Marshall would score the lone run of the fourth inning on a solo home-run from Autumn Owen.

Payton Ebersole tallied her second hit of the afternoon with a single to second base followed by a Keirstin Roose single up the middle to advance Ebersole to second, but the Chants would leave both on base at the end of the fifth.

The Herd added their final four runs of the contest in the top of the seventh as Mya Stevenson and Bub Feringa each tallied home runs, to make the score 9-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Madison Hudson knocked her first career home run over the palm trees in left field to make the score 9-2. Hudson’s home run would be the start of a six-run inning for the Chants. Ebersole drew a walk followed by an Abbey Montoya single through the left side. Jankay sent her first career home run, a three-run shot over the center-field fence to pull the Chants within two and make the score, 9-7.

Ebersole led the hitting efforts for Coastal in the box, as the sophomore finished the night 2-for-2 with one walk and one run.

In the circle, Nicolette Picone (2-2) suffered the loss for CCU.

Game 2 – vs. Fordham

It was a quiet second game for the Chants, tallying just two total hits.

Fordham earned its first two runs of the game in the top of the second inning, courtesy of a Julia Martine solo home run to put the visitors up 1-0 before Michaela Carter’s single to center field drove in another Rams run.

In the top of the fourth inning, Devon Miller sent another home run to left field to make the score 3-0. An RBI ground out to second base, advanced all runners, and added another run for Fordham, making the score 4-0.

Following a De Jesus walk, Hudson, tallied the first hit of the night on her single to left field to advance Jankay to second. Ebersole singled to center field in the bottom of the sixth allowing Roose to reach on a fielder’s choice.

The Rams added their final two runs of the night in the top of the seventh inning, on back-to-back home runs to center field, making the score 6-0.

In the circle, Mady Volpe suffered her first loss of the season while Hudson and Ebersole led the offense for the Chants each earning one hit apiece.

CCU will return to action tomorrow for the final day of the Battle at the Beach at St. John Stadium. Coastal will face South Carolina at 12:15 p.m. ET.

