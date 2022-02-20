Coastal Carolina softball falls on final day of Battle at the Beach

CONWAY, S.C. – On the final day of the 2022 Battle at the Beach, the Coastal Carolina softball team was first to cross the plate, but ultimately fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 6-2. With the loss, the Chanticleers are now 5-5 on the season, while the Gamecocks improved to 8-2 with the win.

Keirstin Roose started the offense for CCU with her single up the middle before she advanced to second on a wild pitch. Abbey Montoya’s RBI single to right field drove home Roose for the first run of the day and put the host team up 1-0.

South Carolina answered in the top of the second inning, by way of a sac fly and a throwing error to tie the game a 1-all.

The Gamecocks added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning before adding two more in the top of the fifth courtesy of a solo home run and passed ball to make the score 5-1. South Carolina added its final run of the day in the top of the sixth by way of a sac fly to right-center field.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Iyanla De Jesus knocked her third home run of the season and sixth career deep over the center-field wall to make the score 6-2.

Roose, De Jesus, and Montoya each finished the day going 1-for-3 with Roose and De Jesus each tallying a run while De Jesus and Montoya each recorded RBIs.

In the circle, Kaitlin Beasley-Polko (2-1) suffered her first loss of the season going 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits, five runs, and two walks. Notably, Beasley-Polko recorded a season-high six strikeouts. Freshman Nicolette Picone also saw action in the circle, throwing 2.2 innings allowing two hits, one run, and tallying one strikeout.

Coastal will return to action next weekend, as the Chants will host their final tournament of the season, the Chanticleer Showdown at St. John Stadium, Feb. 24-27. The Chanticleers will host Central Michigan, Dartmouth, Maryland, Monmouth, and North Carolina A&T over the four-day tournament.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.