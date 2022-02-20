Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Clemson Falls to Louisville 70-61 on Saturday

Clemson Basketball.
Clemson Basketball.(WMBF)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, S.C. - Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) came off the bench and tied his career high with six made 3-point field goals as the Clemson University men’s basketball team fell to Louisville 70-61 on Saturday.

Clemson lost sophomore star center PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) just over a minute into the contest (left foot) and he did not return.

Dawes was one of three Tigers (12-15, 4-12 ACC) to score in double figures as Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) tallied 11 and Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) recorded 10.

David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian School) led the Tigers with 10 rebounds while also dishing out a team-high four assists.

Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster Academy) scored four points and played a career-high 14 minutes in the absence of Hall.

The Tigers return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 23 against Wake Forest in Littlejohn Coliseum. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ACCN.

Get the latest news on all things Clemson men’s basketball by following us on Twitter (@ClemsonMBB), Facebook (/ClemsonMBB) and Instagram (@clemsonmbb).

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Motorcyclist killed on Highway 544 after running off road, hitting sign
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A father and son were killed in a crash late Thursday night in Georgetown County, according to...
Father, son die after vehicle hits tree in Georgetown County
A couple of crashes along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall have caused major back-ups...
All lanes open following crashes on Highway 17 near Coastal Grand Mall

Latest News

Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball highlights
Aja Blount recorded her sixth double-double of the season in the loss.
CCU women fall at home to UT Arlington, 70-61
Madison Hudson hit her first-career home run on Saturday.
Coastal Softball falls on day two of Battle at the Beach
CCU's Nick Lucky hit a home run in the 8th to seal the win.
Chants double up No. 16 CMU 8-4 on Saturday
Vince Cole had a game high 16 points in the win.
Coastal pulls away late to defeat Troy, 73-63