Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought

A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a challenge that he was strong enough to break free, authorities say.(WRDW)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 9-year-old was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a challenge that he was strong enough to break free, authorities say.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety received information and a short video clip showing a juvenile taped to the hood of a truck around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers started investigating and found this was the father’s response to a challenge that the 9-year-old was strong enough to break free, officials say.

The investigation found the truck was never in motion nor was the driver’s seat occupied during the incident.

Investigators say they found no criminal intent or danger to the child’s well-being.

No charges are being brought, authorities say.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

