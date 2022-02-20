3 hurt, lanes blocked after multi-vehicle crash in Nichols

Submit a Tip
Three people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Nichols.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 917 and South Nichols Highway in Nichols shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

All three people hurt were taken to the hospital, with one of them being airlifted.

Lanes of traffic are blocked, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Crews from Mullins Fire & Rescue were assisting at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

