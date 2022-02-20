Submit a Tip
2 killed, 1 hurt in Georgetown County crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were killed and another was hurt after a crash in Georgetown County on Saturday.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 5:35 p.m. on Dunbar Road near Browns Ferry Highway.

Pye said a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was heading north on Dunbar Road when it ran off the road right, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver and front-seat passenger in the vehicle both died as a result. A backseat passenger was also taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

.
.
.
