2 killed, 1 hurt in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were killed and another was hurt after a crash in Georgetown County on Saturday.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 5:35 p.m. on Dunbar Road near Browns Ferry Highway.

Pye said a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was heading north on Dunbar Road when it ran off the road right, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver and front-seat passenger in the vehicle both died as a result. A backseat passenger was also taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.