$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bond was set at $1 million for a Rowan County man accused of child abuse.

Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged on Saturday with child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Calloway was arrested at a location on Barringer Road.

According to arrests warrants, Calloway is accused of abusing a 4-month-old and inflicting injuries that caused multiple brain hematomas for the child, as well as injuring the infant’s spinal cord in two places.

Bond was set at $1,000,000. Calloway is expected to make a first appearance in court on Monday.

No additional details were released. This story will be updated.

