Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WATCH: Good Samaritan, officers rescue 2 children from burning apartment

New dramatic body-cam video shows two children being rescued from a burning apartment in Mesa Friday morning.
By AZ Family
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEZA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — Two children are in the hospital after they were rescued from a fire that broke out at a Mesa apartment complex Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming out from two apartments as the fire moved into the attic area, according to Arizona’s Family. Video from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed large plumes of smoke billowing out as firefighters attacked it from the roof.

Body camera video from the Mesa Police Department shows a man jump onto a part of the building and pull himself up through a window to rescue a 2-year-old girl who was trapped inside the apartment.

He managed to grab the girl and handed the toddler to an officer, who then ran to paramedics to get her help.

“He yelled out and said to me, ‘Hey, there’s someone else in there.’ And I said, ‘Can you grab that person and bring that little girl out to safety?’ And he did,” said Jon Forrest with the Mesa Police Department.

The man then went back inside to help get a 6-year-old out of the apartment ant to safety.

“There’s so much smoke in there that if you pass out, it could be deadly, obviously,” Forrest said. “For that civilian to be so courageous, jump up there, he saved two kids’ lives today.”

Both kids were taken to the hospital for injuries from broken glass and smoke inhalation.

All four officers involved in helping the man rescue the kids were treated at the hospital and later released.

“Hats off to the citizen who was back there. He was at the car wash minding his own business, recognized there was a fire back there, jumped the wall, left the car at the car wash and really did an outstanding job today and really saved two kids’ lives,” said Chad Serchen with the Mesa Police Department.

Four apartments were damaged. No firefighters were hurt.

“Obviously, it’s always emotional when you hear victims, patients being trapped. It kind of increases the stress of the call but we know what we have to work towards, life, safety,” said Mesa Fire and Medical Capt. Chris Yaukus.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Motorcyclist killed on Highway 544 after running off road, hitting sign
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A father and son were killed in a crash late Thursday night in Georgetown County, according to...
Father, son die after vehicle hits tree in Georgetown County
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor
A couple of crashes along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall have caused major back-ups...
All lanes open following crashes on Highway 17 near Coastal Grand Mall

Latest News

Crooked Oak Tavern expands in downtown Conway
Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball highlights
.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
.
This Is Carolina: Horry County Special Olympics equestrian program provides freedom for athletes
.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach