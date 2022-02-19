Submit a Tip
VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

