Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Public memorial service held for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019

Cheslie Kryst was an accomplished Charlotte native who earned the title of Miss USA 2019 and was a champion for important causes.
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North Carolina. She was also an entrepreneur, a host on EXTRA and an attorney.(South Carolina Athletics)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A public memorial service was held Friday for Cheslie Kryst, an accomplished Charlotte native who earned the title of Miss USA 2019 and was an attorney and EXTRA correspondent.

Kryst died Jan. 30 at age 30. She was also an entrepreneur and a champion for important causes.

[Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30]

Her family hosted a public celebration of life at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Elevation Blakeney, 8835 Blakeney Professional Drive, Charlotte. The public was welcome to attend.

A Celebration of Life is underway for Cheslie Kryst, an accomplished Charlotte native who earned the title of Miss USA 2019.

[’You were more than a daughter - you were my very best friend’; Cheslie Kryst’s mother honors her life]

The family observed a private, invitation-only celebration prior to the public celebration, as they continue to ask the public to respect their privacy during this time.

[’The world is mourning. We all felt like we knew Cheslie’: Remembering and honoring the life of Cheslie Kryst]

WBTV streamed the services beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the WBTV News app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV and will continue coverage in full on the WBTV News Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, Cheslie’s mother April Simpkins is asking everyone to please make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization that was dear to Cheslie’s heart.

To donate, you can text a donation by sending MESSAGE: 4success TO: 41444 or go to Dress for Success Charlotte’s website.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Motorcyclist killed on Highway 544 after running off road, hitting sign
A father and son were killed in a crash late Thursday night in Georgetown County, according to...
Father, son die after vehicle hits tree in Georgetown County
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
40 acre fire
Crews continue battling outdoor fire in Conway, blaze grows to nearly 40 acres

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Horry County Special Olympics equestrian program provides freedom for athletes
.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough