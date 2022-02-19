Submit a Tip
Midlands student holds basketball tournament to benefit foster kids

Daniel Vance, 16, and his foster sister. A poster for the event Daniel is hosting.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school student is raising money for a good cause.

Daniel Vance, 16, is a sophomore at White Knoll High School. Daniel is passionate about two things: sports and uplifting young people struggling with homelessness.

On March 12, Daniel is hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament where all proceeds go directly to the Nancy K. Perry Children’s Shelter for supplies.

The idea comes from close to home. Daniel’s mom is a foster parent.

Seeing kids come into his home afraid and shy and blossoming after being surrounded by love is what Daniel says makes him so passionate about the children.

Daniel says his roster of volunteers is still growing. At least 50 White Knoll students are needed to pull off the fundraiser.

