Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police searching for missing, endangered 11-year-old

Jayden Goodman
Jayden Goodman(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to help find a missing 11-year-old who may be in danger.

The Horry County Police Department said Jayden Goodman was last seen when he ran away from home in the area of Gordon Drive at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

HCPD also said he is considered endangered due to his age and lower temperatures overnight.

Jayden is described as being nearly 100 pounds with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and red North Face jacket, black sweatpants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Motorcyclist killed on Highway 544 after running off road, hitting sign
A father and son were killed in a crash late Thursday night in Georgetown County, according to...
Father, son die after vehicle hits tree in Georgetown County
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
40 acre fire
Crews continue battling outdoor fire in Conway, blaze grows to nearly 40 acres

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Horry County Special Olympics equestrian program provides freedom for athletes
.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough