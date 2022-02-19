Horry County police searching for missing, endangered 11-year-old

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to help find a missing 11-year-old who may be in danger.

The Horry County Police Department said Jayden Goodman was last seen when he ran away from home in the area of Gordon Drive at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

HCPD also said he is considered endangered due to his age and lower temperatures overnight.

Jayden is described as being nearly 100 pounds with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and red North Face jacket, black sweatpants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

