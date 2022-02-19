Submit a Tip
Horry County community urges recycling to avoid expansion of Highway 90 landfill

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, residents along Highway 90 have seen the local landfill at capacity, but now the community has to deal with a proposal for expansion from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority.

The proposal will allow the only landfill in Horry County to rise to 284 feet. Right now the landfill stands around 70-80 feet.

“Like this is it,” said Amelia Wood, who serves on the facility issues negotiation committee. “We don’t have any room to expand but somehow, they keep finding room to expand. People that live close by would not want to see a mountain of garbage close to their homes.”

Wood said she’s finding ways to improve the proposal, adding that officials have promised each expansion will be the last but it ended up not being the case.

“It’s been a history of broken promises,” she said.

During a meeting on Friday, the committee brought a list of 22 issues to consider in hopes of improving the landfill situation.

At the top of the list: recycling

Andrew Rosaforte lives near the landfill and says that recycling education is what the community needs since it could lead to less trash dumped in the landfill.

“We are all in this together. I honestly do, We want to be green, and we can be green but you got to make some sacrifice along the way is important,” he said.

The Horry County Solid Waste Authority will be hosting a meeting on Tuesday, which will include an update on the expansion plan and offer a moment for public input.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

