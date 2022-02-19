Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures & sunny skies through the weekend

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to a cooler morning as we begin the weekend with morning temperatures in the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s on the sand. It’s a nice chill in the air with clear skies across the region.

TODAY

Enjoy today! Plenty of sunshine for any plans!
Enjoy today! Plenty of sunshine for any plans!(WMBF)

That cool start won’t impact anything other than your comfort level for the first few hours. We quickly warm up into the 50s through the middle of the morning and lead to around 60 this afternoon. No matter what your plans are for today, it’s a nice day under high pressure and mostly sunny skies.

TOMORROW

As we head into tonight, lows will fall into the low-mid 30s. It will be a chilly Sunday morning as the reinforcing shot of colder air moves into the region. Despite clear skies, northerly winds will impact our temperatures overnight and through Sunday.

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine this weekend. Just prepare for some cooler starts!
Get outside and enjoy the sunshine this weekend. Just prepare for some cooler starts!(WMBF)

Sunshine continues for any plans Sunday. However, it takes some time to warm up. We look at highs in the middle 50s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

As we head toward next week, a dramatic warming trend will return to the region next week. Temperatures will climb starting on Monday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By the middle of the week, we’re well into the mid 70s on the beaches and near 80° for many spots inland. This would be our first time seeing the 80 degree mark this year.

Highs will climb into the mid 70s by next week. We will see our first round of 80 degrees for...
Highs will climb into the mid 70s by next week. We will see our first round of 80 degrees for many locations inland.(WMBF)

We will add in a few isolated shower chances starting Wednesday with a little bit more moisture in the area. There’s no widespread rain threat in the forecast for now through next Friday.

