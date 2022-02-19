Feb. 19 SCHSL basketball playoff scores

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Playoff action in high school basketball continues across South Carolina on Saturday, with several teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee still vying for state championships.

Scores and highlights will be added to this story as they come in.

All score updates are final.

SCHSL CLASS 4A BOYS

(3) South Aiken at (1) Wilson - 6 p.m.

(3) Hartsville at (1) North Augusta - 6 p.m.

(2) West Florence at (1) Beaufort - 6 p.m.

SCHSL CLASS 2A BOYS

(3) Marion at (1) York Prep - 7 p.m.

(4) Latta at (1) Philip Simmons - 7 p.m.

(2) Woodland at (1) Mullins - 7 p.m.

(2) Kingstree at (1) Wade Hampton - 6 p.m.

SCHSL CLASS 1A BOYS

(2) Estill at (1) Carvers Bay - 7 p.m.

(2) Whale Branch at (1) Hannah-Pamplico - 5 p.m.

(2) Johnsonville at (1) Baptist Hill - 5 p.m.

SCHSL CLASS 5A GIRLS

(2) Socastee at (1) Summerville - 5 p.m.

SCHSL CLASS 3A GIRLS

(2) Crestwood at (1) Loris - 7 p.m.

(2) Waccamaw at (1) Camden - 1 p.m.

