Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball playoff scores

Darlington at North Myrtle Beach.
Darlington at North Myrtle Beach.(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school basketball postseason continued on Friday night as the second round began for our SCHSL schools.

Meanwhile, at the SCISA level, the first round got underway.

The matchups for tonight are below. Scores and highlights will be added throughout the evening.

SCHSL Class 3A Boys – 2nd Round

Lakewood 43, Dillon 39

SCHSL Class 4A Girls – 2nd Round

South Florence 83, Hilton Head 52

North Augusta 54, Hartsville 23

North Myrtle Beach 54, Darlington 32

SCHSL Class 2A Girls – 2nd Round

Silver Bluff 45, Marion 40

Philip Simmons 49, Latta 45

SCHSL Class 1A Girls – 2nd Round

East Clarendon 95, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 38

Lake View 71, Cross 42

Military Magnet 101, Hannah-Pamplico 17

SCISA Class 3A Girls – 1st Round

Hammond 60, Florence Christian 22

SCISA Class 2A Girls – 1st Round

Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy

Colleton Prep at Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach

Carolina Academy at Orangeburg Prep

