Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball playoff scores
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school basketball postseason continued on Friday night as the second round began for our SCHSL schools.
Meanwhile, at the SCISA level, the first round got underway.
The matchups for tonight are below. Scores and highlights will be added throughout the evening.
SCHSL Class 3A Boys – 2nd Round
Lakewood 43, Dillon 39
SCHSL Class 4A Girls – 2nd Round
South Florence 83, Hilton Head 52
North Augusta 54, Hartsville 23
North Myrtle Beach 54, Darlington 32
SCHSL Class 2A Girls – 2nd Round
Silver Bluff 45, Marion 40
Philip Simmons 49, Latta 45
SCHSL Class 1A Girls – 2nd Round
East Clarendon 95, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 38
Lake View 71, Cross 42
Military Magnet 101, Hannah-Pamplico 17
SCISA Class 3A Girls – 1st Round
Hammond 60, Florence Christian 22
SCISA Class 2A Girls – 1st Round
Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy
Colleton Prep at Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Carolina Academy at Orangeburg Prep
