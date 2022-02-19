Family, community march for Hemingway man killed in police chase

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Saturday morning, over 50 people march more than a mile to find justice for a Hemingway man shot and killed after a police chase nearly two weeks ago.

Robert Langley Jr. was fatally shot in the incident on Feb. 6, after a chase that began in Hemingway crossed into Georgetown County.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the pursuit began after Langley didn’t stop for a stop sign. Cassandra Dollard, a now-former officer with the Hemingway Police Department, has since been charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to Langley’s death.

During a court appearance last week, prosecutors said Dollard thought she saw Langley holding a weapon at the time of the incident. The family’s defense team said that was not the case.

A memorial service was for Langley was held Friday, before family and community members gathered at the Hemingway Boys & Girls Club early Saturday to march down to Hemingway High School. Many wore shirts with Langley’s face on them, while others carried the message “Stop Killing Us” on shirts and signs.

HAPPENING NOW: Over 50 people came out to Hemingway’s Main Street.



Marching for Robert Langley Jr. who was shot and killed by a police officer.



We will have more details tonight.@wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/UDPXaVBDt7 — Natasha Laguerre (@natasha_laguer) February 19, 2022

Carolyn Pressley, sister of Langley’s girlfriend, said she came out to support what has happened in her local community.

”It really hurts because he was a part of us,” she said.

Pressley added that seeing the community come together is what makes them stronger.

“We all got to come together, we got to stick together. And the most important thing is that we need to put Jesus in the mix, everything will fall in line because we can’t do things on our own,” said Pressley.

Mauretta Dorsey, President of the Williamsburg County branch of the NAACP, also voiced her concerns - including some felt by the community regarding Dollard’s career in law enforcement. Records show Dollard was fired from two previous law enforcement positions before joining the Hemingway Police Department last September.

“This is recognizing those people who should not need to be in law enforcement. This is recognizing the pain the family is feeling because of a bad decision,” she said.

Other members of Langley’s family said they were “blessed” to see the community’s support during Saturday’s march.

