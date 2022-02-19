Crooked Oak Tavern expanding into old Abrams Department Store in downtown Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of Conway’s oldest buildings will be getting new life this year.

Work has already started to bring a new restaurant to the old Abrams Department store downtown.

Crooked Oak Tavern is going to move in, and the owner will open an event space with a full kitchen and bar, something owner Chris Synder believes will benefit downtown.

The thought of all the new memories that’ll be made in this place has Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy reminiscing about the store’s rich history.

“I grew up with the Abrams being a huge department store,” she said.

For the latter part of Abram’s near century-long stay in Conway’s downtown, Blain-Bellamy can remember popping in real quick to pick up a uniform for work.

She can also remember much longer visits with one of her loved ones.

“My grandmother was in there all the time, making sure all the pieces matched when she showed up at church on Sunday,” she said.

People may not be able to shop at Abrams ahead of church anymore after it closed in 2015, but they may soon have the chance to head there after church for a bite to eat.

Crooked Oak Tavern purchased both storefronts of the building to expand the business.

“It’s going to be about five times the capacity we have now, but we pretty much grew out our space about a year ago,” Snyder said.

Abrams will give Crooked Oak Tavern space to sit a few hundred people along with a bar on one side, while the other building will become an event space and kitchen.

Snyder says one of the challenges with the renovation is including some of Abrams’ historical significance.

They’ll have exposed rafters from the 1920′s and the brick from the old building will be exposed as well.

Crooked Oak won’t be the only one filling Laurel Street with the sounds of construction this spring though. Just up the block, a city spokesperson says crews are working to restore another old building for short term rentals.

The rentals will be on the second and third floors, while the Mustard Seed Boutique will take up shop on the ground level.

Snyder is hoping all of this development will make nights a little livelier downtown.

“A lot of nights after 6 o’clock, it’s a ghost town,” said Snyder. “So, it’ll be nice to get some foot traffic with the short term rentals and all the restaurants coming in.”

Snyder says the expansion will create at least 100 jobs, and he’s hoping to have the renovation done by July for the tavern’s fourth anniversary.

A city official also said the short-term rentals should be done by the end of the year, which means the block of downtown could look much different come 2023.

