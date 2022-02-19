Nearly three-acre outdoor fire near Bucksport under control, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Saturday to a nearly three-acre structure fire in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to an area off Highway 701 near Bucksport at 3:40 p.m.

HCFR added that no injuries were reported, no structures were damaged and there is no risk to the public.

As of 6:15 p.m., the fire has been placed under control. HCFR said plow lines have been cut and sprinklers are set up.

Nearby residents and others in the area may also see smoke for an extended amount of time.

Lanes of traffic are closed, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area, according to officials.

The Horry County Police Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are also at the scene.

The blaze comes as a burn ban is in effect for unincorporated areas of Horry County.

