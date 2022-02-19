Coastal Carolina softball undefeated on day one of Battle at the Beach

CONWAY, S.C. – On day one of the Battle at the Beach, the Coastal Carolina (5-2) softball team recorded back-to-back victories on Friday against the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Fordham Rams.

Game 1 – vs. Marshall

Marshall scored the first run of the afternoon, as Aly Harrell’s solo home-run put the visitors up 1-0 early in the top of the first. Coastal looked to score early as well, but would leave two on base to end the inning.

The Herd would add two more runs in the top of the third on a two-run home run by Saige Pye, to make the score 3-0.

CCU started their scoring efforts in the bottom of the fourth when Iyanla De Jesus reached first on a dropped third strike before advancing on a wild pitch. Abby Jankay’s RBI single to the shortstop who miss played the ball and sent Mady Volpe home on the throwing error, making the score 3-1.

Kaitlin Beasley-Polko took to the mound for CCU in the top of the fifth inning and threw three scoreless innings allowing just two Marshall batters to reach base.

De Jesus’ single down the right field line gave Coastal the momentum it needed in the bottom of the sixth inning. Maddy Jennings sent a double to left center field, advancing De Jesus’ to third base. Jankay singled to left field before a throwing error advanced everyone sending home De Jesus. Payton Ebersole sent a fly ball to left field, which the left fielder miss played sending Jankay and Ellis home and tally the winning run.

Beasley-Polko earned her first win of the season allowing just one hit and one walk in 3.0 innings of work.

Jankay and Abbey Montoya led the hitting efforts for the Chants finishing the night going 2-for-3, while Ebersole and Jankay each tallied two RBIs.

Game 2 – vs. Fordham

Riley Zana’s three-run home run in the bottom of the six inning, was all the Coastal needed to take a 3-0 lead over the Rams. With two outs, Jennings knocked her second home run of the season over the left field wall and into the palm trees to give CCU a 4-0 lead.

Beasley-Polko returned to the circle in throwing her first complete game of the season and earning her second win of the night. The Leonardtown, Maryland native allowed just three hits and two walks against the Rams.

The Chanticleers return to action tomorrow on Day Two of the Battle at the Beach at St. John Stadium. CCU will first face Marshall at 3:00 p.m. ET and then Fordham at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.