Behind major push to cut SC incomes taxes, Republicans offer different plans to do so

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - By the time South Carolinians file their taxes next year, they may not have to pay as much.

There’s a major push at the State House right now to cut income taxes in South Carolina, with Republican leaders and the governor looking to get it signed into law in the next few months.

Two tax cut proposals have been introduced in the General Assembly — one with the backing of Republican leaders in the House of Representatives and Gov. Henry McMaster and the second announced Thursday by Sen. Harvey Peeler, R – Cherokee and the chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

The Senate bill is one of the first significant pieces of legislation introduced by Peeler since he became chair of the Senate’s budget-writing committee in December.

South Carolina currently divides taxpayers into six brackets, and the more income someone has, the higher the rate at which they are taxed.

Most of the people who file income taxes in South Carolina are among the 41% who pay nothing or the 42% who are taxed at the highest rate, 7%, according to figures provided by the governor’s office. The 7% rate is the highest in the southeast.

The House plan would cut just about everyone’s tax rate, lowering the top rate from 7% to 6.5% immediately and then gradually bringing it down to 6% over the next five years. That proposal would simplify the state’s six brackets into three — people who currently pay 3%, 4%, 5%, or 6% would be condensed into one group taxed at 3%.

The Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office estimated by the time the full cut takes effect, about $1 billion would be kept out of state reserves.

“A tax cut has the impact … of a pay raise, and more money in the pockets of our people to spend is a catalyst for more economic growth in South Carolina,” Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, R – Darlington, said, adding the state’s current top rate makes it less competitive for companies to bring jobs and investment to the Palmetto State.

The Senate plan — which, unlike the House proposal at this point, currently counts Democrats among its co-sponsors — would reduce that top bracket even more, cutting it from 7% to 5.7% immediately. People currently taxed at 6% would also see their rate slightly dropped to 5.7%, while the other brackets qualifications would remain the same.

“In our view, taking a more aggressive step forward, a $2 billion immediate cut is appropriate,” Sen. Josh Kimbrell, R – Spartanburg, said. “We still have roughly $3 billion in surplus funds to increase salaries for law enforcement officers and teachers and bolster our infrastructure spending, but we need to return a great deal of that money back to the people.”

With that reduction — combined with a drop in manufacturer’s property tax — expected to take $1 billion out of state revenue the year it would go into effect, the other $1 billion of the $2 billion cut that Kimbrell described would be directly sent to taxpayers in the form of a one-time rebate.

“The billion-dollar rebate was a — just we felt like an act of good faith to show the people of this state that not only are we providing long-term structural, comprehensive tax reform, we believe this is your money, not something that we should blow on pet projects,” Kimbrell said.

The state’s highest tax rate of 7% is higher than Georgia’s highest rate of 5.75% and North Carolina’s flat rate of 5.25%.

But in comparing effective tax rates — how much people actually pay, after accounting for factors like federal and state deductions — the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office reports South Carolinians, on average, pay about 3.1%, less than Georgia’s 3.7% and North Carolina’s 4.1%.

Both these proposals would lower that effective rate even more.

“The governor is thrilled to see that after five years of him leading the charge on cutting the state’s income tax, leadership in both bodies seem ready to get the job done. As the governor says, now is the time to be bold and transformative — that includes giving South Carolinians much-needed tax relief. If a tax cut gets to his desk, he’ll sign it into law, and then he’ll push for even more cuts,” Brian Symmes, McMaster’s communications director, said in a statement.

The announcements for the two plans came shortly after the state’s Board of Economic Advisors announced South Carolina has about $4.6 billion available to allocate this year, more than the panel had initially estimated a few months ago. The money comes from a combination of stimulus funding from the federal government and surplus revenue.

“We’re doing it right now because South Carolina’s economy is on the right track,” Rep. Murrell Smith, R – Sumter and the chair of the House’s budget-writing Ways and Means Committee, said of the House proposal.

Both bills would also exempt all military retirement from state income taxes, a reduction supported by McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs. While military retirement — which veterans receive after serving at least 20 years — is partially exempt in South Carolina, 35 other states already offer a full exemption.

