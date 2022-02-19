Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Anglin’s Gem Propels Tigers Over Hoosiers 9-0 On Opening Day

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. - Tiger starter Mack Anglin tossed 5.0 hitless and scoreless innings in Clemson’s 9-0 victory over Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The season opener for both teams was their first meeting on the diamond.

Anglin earned the win by allowing just two walks with eight strikeouts. Ty Olenchuk, Billy Barlow and Alex Edmondson combined to pitch the final 4.0 innings to close out the game for the Tigers, who allowed just three hits in the game. Indiana starter John-Biagio Modugno suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on five singles, including run-scoring singles by Cooper Ingle, Chad Fairey and Blake Wright. In the second inning, Dayton transfer Benjamin Blackwell belted a solo home run on the first pitch he saw as a Tiger, then Clemson manufactured two runs in the fourth inning to build a 6-0 lead. The Tigers tacked on two insurance runs In the seventh inning and another run in the eighth inning.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACCNX.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Motorcyclist killed on Highway 544 after running off road, hitting sign
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A father and son were killed in a crash late Thursday night in Georgetown County, according to...
Father, son die after vehicle hits tree in Georgetown County
Ladaisha Riggins
Horry County police charge woman with arson after home goes up in flames
A couple of crashes along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall have caused major back-ups...
All lanes open following crashes on Highway 17 near Coastal Grand Mall

Latest News

Darlington at North Myrtle Beach.
Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball playoff scores
South Carolina Bests UNC Greensboro in 2022 Season Opener
Coastal Carolina softball won both games Friday at the Battle at the Beach tournament
Coastal Carolina softball undefeated on day one of Battle at the Beach
Coastal Carolina's Tyler Johnson bats during a game against Kent State on Friday.
Coastal Carolina baseball downs Kent State on Opening Day