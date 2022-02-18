Submit a Tip
Wordle and other puzzles could improve cognitive functions in the long run

Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Jarvis Robertson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - By now you’ve probably heard of the new hit game Wordle. A puzzle that only allows you to play once a day by guessing a mystery word.

Well, if you’re a fan of the online puzzle then the benefits could have prolonged impacts on the brain.

This is a good thing.

Studies show older adults who frequently use puzzles have delayed onset memory loss and dementia symptoms.

“Doing a puzzle activates certain cognitive networks,” said Kaileigh Byrne, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology at Clemson University.

“I feel like it wakes me up in the morning and it stimulates my brain,” said Emily Scruggs, a student who guesses the word every day. “It’s like the first thing I do when I wake up.”

The more you solve puzzles can also help improve the speed of processing, understanding new information.

“It allows us to practice and refine our reasoning skills, and it may also be an effective way to improve our short-term memory,” according to Byrne.

“I don’t think I’ve gotten anything better than three out of six,” Scruggs told us.

“I don’t think it’s crazy hard,” Nathan Windsor said, another Clemson University student. “I mean, there are some days that are easier than others for sure,”

Because Wordle refreshes once a day, many people are excited and motivated for the next word.

Putting in the work, flexing those mental muscles “can lead to a release in dopamine and elicit those pleasurable, positive sensations,” according to Byrne.

Whether it’s social entertainment among family and friends, or by yourself, puzzles can help create a sense of cognitive autonomy and enhanced emotional, mental awareness.

