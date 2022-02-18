Submit a Tip
VIDEO | Teachers struggle as debate continues over teaching race during Black History Month

Arizona school districts are facing 2,000 vacancies for teachers.
By NBC
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(NBC) - An Indiana school counselor is receiving criticism online after he sent out a memo to parents allowing them to opt their child out of Black History Month lessons.

NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how some teachers are thinking of quitting due to states restricting what they can and cannot teach.

