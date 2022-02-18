Submit a Tip
‘True patriot’: Horry County Sheriff’s Office honors life of late deputy

The Horry County Sheriff's Office shared the news that Deputy Jerry DelPercio passed away. He recently retired after spending 19 years with the sheriff's office.(Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is remembering the life of a recently retired deputy who dedicated nearly 20 years of his life to the county.

The sheriff’s office shared the news of Deputy Jerry DelPercio’s death on Friday.

DelPercio had just retired on June 30, 2021, after working as a court security officer for 19 years.

“Jerry was a true patriot. He served our country in the USAF and faithfully served the citizens of Horry County. We are going to miss his words of wisdom and wonderful advice that motivated us daily,” said Horry County Chief Deputy Tom Fox

Posted by Horry County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 18, 2022

Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said DelPercio will always be remembered for his uplifting personality.

“Anybody who worked in the courthouse knew Jerry and loved him. He cared so much about people. Jerry was usually happy and he wanted everyone around him to be happy. He was like the energizer bunny. Jerry was dedicated to his job, his country and most of all, his family,” Thompson said.

The sheriff’s office said that DelPercio was the designated tour giver at the courthouse, and always volunteered to work Memorial Day weekend along Ocean Boulevard and other special events, because he loved interacting with the public.

No word on funeral arrangements for DelPercio.

