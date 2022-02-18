Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Study finds e-cigarettes are less effective for quitting smoking

File Photo: E-cigarette
File Photo: E-cigarette(Associated Press)
By Michael Praats
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We all know the health risks of smoking cigarettes, from lung cancer to emphysema there’s no shortage of data and research showing the problems smoking can cause. That’s why over the past several decades, smoking cessation has been a priority for doctors and even smokers wanting to reduce those risks.

Vapes and e-cigarettes have been touted as a healthier alternative to smoking, but researchers show it’s actually a less effective tool than other methods.

Electronic cigarettes have not been available that long, meaning long-term data on their health effects is limited, but a new study shows when compared to things like nicotine patches or gum, the idea that they help smokers quit, goes up in smoke.

There was some effectiveness when it comes to quitting smoking using e-cigarettes.

However, the study found that 15% of the people who used them for this purpose, ended up becoming daily users of e-cigarettes.

It’s not necessarily a safer option as nicotine in general is linked to negative health effects as well.

In fact, researchers found that e-cigarettes had the same effectiveness as smokers who simply switched to different tobacco products like cigars or chewing tobacco.

You might not know it, but behavior plays a big role in smoking addiction. From having a cigarette with your coffee, to smoking when youre stressed, the simple act of bringing a cigarette to your mouth can be addicting.

Alyssa Dittner is a complex disease navigator for Novant Health explains why patches or gum might be more effective.

“Still emulating the same motion of the oral hand fixation, I think that just carries on that cigarette feeling and equal the same amount of nicotine that they are getting,” she said.

There’s also health risks associated with nicotine in general.

“It still does the same thing because it still has nicotine, people are still consuming that nicotine and that is what heart failure and COPD stem from,” Dittner said.

Of course with any addiction, people will struggle and possibly even relapse, but if you do want to quit, there are effective ways to do it. You can check out the resources provided at QuitlineNC.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Motorcyclist killed on Highway 544 after running off road, hitting sign
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
A father and son were killed in a crash late Thursday night in Georgetown County, according to...
Father, son die after vehicle hits tree in Georgetown County
John Kehborn, Jr.
Horry County man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor on the run

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Horry County Special Olympics equestrian program provides freedom for athletes
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough
.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut