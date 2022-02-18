The Spring Home Show is happening this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association Spring Home Show is happening at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from Friday, February 18th-Sunday, February 20th.
Admission is 5 dollars for adults and 16 & under get in free.
Hours:
Friday 10am-6pm
Saturday 10am-6pm
Sunday 11am-5pm
Come along with us to meet some of the local businesses that have a booth!
