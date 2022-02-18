The Spring Home Show is happening this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association Spring Home Show is happening at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from Friday, February 18th-Sunday, February 20th.

Admission is 5 dollars for adults and 16 & under get in free.

Hours:

Friday 10am-6pm

Saturday 10am-6pm

Sunday 11am-5pm

Come along with us to meet some of the local businesses that have a booth!

