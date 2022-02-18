Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The Spring Home Show is happening this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association Spring Home Show is happening at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from Friday, February 18th-Sunday, February 20th.

Admission is 5 dollars for adults and 16 & under get in free.

Hours:

Friday 10am-6pm

Saturday 10am-6pm

Sunday 11am-5pm

Come along with us to meet some of the local businesses that have a booth!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Motorcyclist killed on S.C. 544 after running off road, hitting sign
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
John Kehborn, Jr.
Horry County man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor on the run
40 acre fire
Crews continue battling outdoor fire in Conway, blaze grows to nearly 40 acres

Latest News

gst
MJM Custom Homes at the Spring Home Show
gst
Pools and Palms at the Spring Home Show
gst
Coastal Curbs at the Spring Home Show
gst
St Frances Animal Center at the Spring Home Show