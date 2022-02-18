Seventh arrest made in deadly Darlington County ‘gunfight’

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A seventh suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly Darlington County shooting.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody Friday and charged with murder and breach of peace.

The juvenile suspect’s name was not released.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Beatrice Street and Indian Branch Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2021.

Described by authorities as a “gunfight with multiple people,” the incident left 20-year-old James Bishop dead.

Five other suspects were arrested last December, and a sixth was taken into custody earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.