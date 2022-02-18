Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Seventh arrest made in deadly Darlington County ‘gunfight’

A seventh suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly Darlington County shooting.
A seventh suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly Darlington County shooting.(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A seventh suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly Darlington County shooting.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody Friday and charged with murder and breach of peace.

The juvenile suspect’s name was not released.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Beatrice Street and Indian Branch Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2021.

Described by authorities as a “gunfight with multiple people,” the incident left 20-year-old James Bishop dead.

Five other suspects were arrested last December, and a sixth was taken into custody earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Motorcyclist killed on S.C. 544 after running off road, hitting sign
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
John Kehborn, Jr.
Horry County man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor on the run
40 acre fire
Crews continue battling outdoor fire in Conway, blaze grows to nearly 40 acres

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Horry County Special Olympics equestrian program provides freedom for athletes
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough
.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut