Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

All lanes open following crashes on Highway 17 near Coastal Grand Mall

A couple of crashes along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall have caused major back-ups...
A couple of crashes along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall have caused major back-ups on Friday afternoon.(Source: SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A couple of crashes forced crews to close multiple lanes in both directions of Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported that one crash was in the northbound lanes on Highway 17 near Pine Island Drive. At one point there were two left lanes blocked, but just before 5:45 p.m., all lanes were open.

The agency also reported a crash in the southbound lanes on Highway 17 at Highway 501 that had two right lanes closed. All lanes are now open.

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jon Evans said in one of the crashes, two people were treated but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Motorcyclist killed on Highway 544 after running off road, hitting sign
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
A father and son were killed in a crash late Thursday night in Georgetown County, according to...
Father, son die after vehicle hits tree in Georgetown County
John Kehborn, Jr.
Horry County man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor on the run

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Horry County Special Olympics equestrian program provides freedom for athletes
.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough