All lanes open following crashes on Highway 17 near Coastal Grand Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A couple of crashes forced crews to close multiple lanes in both directions of Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported that one crash was in the northbound lanes on Highway 17 near Pine Island Drive. At one point there were two left lanes blocked, but just before 5:45 p.m., all lanes were open.

The agency also reported a crash in the southbound lanes on Highway 17 at Highway 501 that had two right lanes closed. All lanes are now open.

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jon Evans said in one of the crashes, two people were treated but their conditions are unknown at this time.

