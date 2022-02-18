Submit a Tip
Police: Student brought gun to SC elementary school to ‘shoot zombies’

By Ray Rivera
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities have arrested an Upstate man after they say his grandson found a gun at his home then brought it to his elementary school to “shoot zombies.”

The Laurens Police Department arrested Kalim Abdul Alawajid who has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Police said the incident happened around 7:50 a.m. on Friday at the Laurens Elementary School when a school employee saw a small, loaded gun on the seat of a student’s desk. The employee then contacted school administration and a school resource officer who took the gun into his possession.

According to investigators, it was learned that the student found the gun at his grandfather’s home. The grandfather was identified as Alawajid who is expected to have a bond hearing on Saturday.

Police said that the student bringing the weapon to school had “nothing to do with a threat.”

“He wanted to shoot zombies at school,” said a detective with the Laurens Police Department during a Friday afternoon press conference.

District officials said the student was removed from the school and a discipline hearing process will be taking place.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

