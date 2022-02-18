Submit a Tip
Pair of recently raised wooden arches collapse over pedestrian bridge in Hickory

Two wooden arches over a pedestrian bridge in Hickory collapsed overnight.
Two wooden arches over a pedestrian bridge in Hickory collapsed overnight.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two arches that were over a downtown pedestrian bridge in Hickory have collapsed overnight.

WBTV spoke with those at WACB 860 AM in Taylorsville who took a report saying that the wooden arches of the City Walk pedestrian bridge over Highway 127 collapsed around midnight.

A system that brought rain and heavy winds moved through the area overnight. However, it is not known if the weather had any impact on the collapse of the arches.

It was March of 2021 when crews raised the first arch, made of Douglas Fir and spanning 178 feet and 60 feet tall. It was set in place on the City Walk footbridge over four-lane Highway 127.

A second arch was put in place several weeks later.

The archway is a centerpiece in the two-mile-long City Walk that spans the city, with downtown Hickory’s Union Square in the middle.

The walkway is part of a bond package that passed in 2014.

Voters approved $40 million in bonds and the city was able to more than double that with grant money.

City officials previously said the cost of the arches is approximately $752,743.66.

