Myrtle Beach police adding counselors, specialists for mental health calls

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Responding to a police call could become a group effort in the near future.

The Coordinated Team Effort of Myrtle Beach met Thursday and discussed the possibility of adding a collection of counselors and specialists to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s patrol squad.

“40 years ago, if it wasn’t for some good people and some good counseling, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Center for Counseling and Wellness executive director Ron Bogle.

Bogle said he knows the power of good counseling first hand because it helped “pull him out of the pit,” as he put it, four decades ago.

The experience led him to open the Center for Counseling and Wellness, which serves more than 400 people every week. Bogle wants to take part of that operation out of the office and into Myrtle Beach police cars.

“The officer out there can get on the phone and say, ‘We need a social worker or we need a counselor here.’ Whatever way we can help that idea, I love it,” said Bogle. “It’s progressive. No, it’s not going to work all the time, but it will work.”

Bogle says he’s talked with Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock about providing some of his addiction specialists, homelessness counselors and social workers to the department for back up on calls where mental health could be a concern.

He says he has a group ready to roll out and will spend the next few weeks drafting a grant proposal to pay for the addition to the department.

He’s hoping having someone available who can relate to people struggling with addiction will help get them connected with places that can help, while making the whole situation safer for everyone involved.

“Having a large number of recovering addicts on staff, they understand it,” said Bogle. “They know what it takes, and they’re willing to put it all on the line to help these people.”

Bogle also mentioned the next development he’d like to see for the addiction recovery community in Myrtle Beach is a detox clinic.

He says it’s challenging to find long term care for people without having to take them to Raleigh and Durham, so he’s hoping the coalition will band together to get a clinic established somewhere in Horry County.

