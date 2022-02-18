Motorcyclist killed on S.C. 544 after running off road, hitting sign

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on S.C. 544 near Beaver Run Boulevard.

A Harley-Davidson was traveling west on S.C. 544 and ran off the roadway to the right. The motorcycle then hit a curb and sign before spilling over, Pye said.

The motorcyclist was killed in the accident. That person’s name is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

