Horry County police searching for missing man, last seen wearing hospital scrubs
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway for a missing 22-year-old man who was last seen outside Conway.
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Gilbert Henderson.
Police say Henderson was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near the Tanger on the north end at HWYs 22 & 17. He was reportedly wearing gray paper hospital scrubs.
Henderson is described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds.
If you have any information on Henderson’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
