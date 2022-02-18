Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for missing man, last seen wearing hospital scrubs

Gilbert Henderson
Gilbert Henderson(Horry County PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway for a missing 22-year-old man who was last seen outside Conway.

The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Gilbert Henderson.

Police say Henderson was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near the Tanger on the north end at HWYs 22 & 17. He was reportedly wearing gray paper hospital scrubs.

Henderson is described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds.

If you have any information on Henderson’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

