Horry County police searching for missing man, last seen wearing hospital scrubs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway for a missing 22-year-old man who was last seen outside Conway.

The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Gilbert Henderson.

Police say Henderson was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near the Tanger on the north end at HWYs 22 & 17. He was reportedly wearing gray paper hospital scrubs.

Henderson is described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds.

If you have any information on Henderson’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

