Horry County police charge woman with arson after home goes up in flames

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a two-alarm house fire in Nichols.

Horry County police have charged Ladaisha Riggins, 26, with second-degree arson.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Bellaire Drive.

Officers were called to the scene for an assault call but found the home fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, according to a report from HCPD.

No injuries were reported.

Online records show Riggins was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center late Wednesday night and released the following day on a $5,000 bond.

