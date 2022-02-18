Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police charge woman with arson after home goes up in flames

Ladaisha Riggins
Ladaisha Riggins(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a two-alarm house fire in Nichols.

Horry County police have charged Ladaisha Riggins, 26, with second-degree arson.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Bellaire Drive.

Officers were called to the scene for an assault call but found the home fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, according to a report from HCPD.

No injuries were reported.

Online records show Riggins was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center late Wednesday night and released the following day on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
John Kehborn, Jr.
Horry County man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor on the run
40 acre fire
Crews continue battling outdoor fire in Conway, blaze grows to nearly 40 acres
Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Horry County Special Olympics equestrian program provides freedom for athletes
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough
.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut