Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Stacker) - There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month.
Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice?
Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017.
How much does America love pizza?
$45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor.
Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#30. Mamma Mia Pizza
- Rating: 4 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1703 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3215
#29. DiCarlo’s Pizza Myrtle Beach
- Rating: 4 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 117 Maryport Dr Unit 4 Across the street from Myrtle Beach Resort, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-6513
#28. Mia’s Pizza & Subs
- Rating: 4 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $
- Address: 201 74th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3832
#27. New York Pizza
- Rating: 4 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6613 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3015
#26. Mama Mia Pizzeria
- Rating: 4 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1155 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-5664
#25. Mariner Pizza
- Rating: 4 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7003 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3644
#24. Corrado’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 10177 N Kings Hwy Unit D1, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4027
#23. The Waterway House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9814 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4013
#22. Coast Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 9660 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4006
#21. Scotto’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Northern-Italian, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4030 River Oaks Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-6615
#20. Anthony’s Pizza & Pan Pasta
- Rating: 4 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2298 Glenns Bay Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-8617
#19. Gino’s Real New York Pizza
- Rating: 4 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3521 Belle Terre Blvd Forestbrook Village, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-8473
#18. Melt
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1320 Celebrity Cir Broadway At The Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7462
#17. Ultimate California Pizza Game Zone
- Rating: 4 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 959 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-5518
#16. Ginos Real New York Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3771 Renee Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-4109
#15. Extreme Pizza
- Rating: 4 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1310 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7451
#14. Ultimate California Pizza
- Rating: 4 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4003 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1640
#13. Dough Boys NY Style Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2696 Beaver Run Blvd Ste E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-5393
#12. Scatori’s
- Rating: 4 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1399 S Commons Dr Next to Lowes Foods Hwy 544 & Bypass 17, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-7768
#11. Michael’s Pizza, Pasta and Grill
- Rating: 4 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1701 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3643
#10. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8006 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
#9. Hungry Howie’s Pizza
- Rating: 4 / 5 (485 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1601 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4512
#8. Ultimate California Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,571 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 N Kings Hwy Ste C, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3079
#7. Ducatis Pizzeria & Trattoria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,011 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 960 Cipriana Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4627
#6. Mellow Mushroom
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (776 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1571 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
#5. Capriccio
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1285 38th Ave N Plantation Point Plaza, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1313
#4. Little Italy
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3001 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3000
#3. Hot Tomato
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (678 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Not Available
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 406 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3151
#2. Vicini’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5001 N Kings Hwy #105, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2556
#1. AJ’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5917 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2329
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.