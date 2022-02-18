Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Stacker) - There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month.

Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice?

Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017.

How much does America love pizza?

$45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor.

#30. Mamma Mia Pizza

- Rating: 4 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1703 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3215

#29. DiCarlo’s Pizza Myrtle Beach

- Rating: 4 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 117 Maryport Dr Unit 4 Across the street from Myrtle Beach Resort, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-6513

#28. Mia’s Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $

- Address: 201 74th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3832

#27. New York Pizza

- Rating: 4 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 6613 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3015

#26. Mama Mia Pizzeria

- Rating: 4 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1155 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-5664

#25. Mariner Pizza

- Rating: 4 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 7003 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3644

#24. Corrado’s Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 10177 N Kings Hwy Unit D1, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4027

#23. The Waterway House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9814 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4013

#22. Coast Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 9660 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4006

#21. Scotto’s Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Cuisine: Northern-Italian, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4030 River Oaks Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-6615

#20. Anthony’s Pizza & Pan Pasta

- Rating: 4 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2298 Glenns Bay Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-8617

#19. Gino’s Real New York Pizza

- Rating: 4 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3521 Belle Terre Blvd Forestbrook Village, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-8473

#18. Melt

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1320 Celebrity Cir Broadway At The Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7462

#17. Ultimate California Pizza Game Zone

- Rating: 4 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 959 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-5518

#16. Ginos Real New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3771 Renee Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-4109

#15. Extreme Pizza

- Rating: 4 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1310 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7451

#14. Ultimate California Pizza

- Rating: 4 / 5 (225 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4003 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1640

#13. Dough Boys NY Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2696 Beaver Run Blvd Ste E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-5393

#12. Scatori’s

- Rating: 4 / 5 (272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1399 S Commons Dr Next to Lowes Foods Hwy 544 & Bypass 17, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-7768

#11. Michael’s Pizza, Pasta and Grill

- Rating: 4 / 5 (282 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1701 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3643

#10. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8006 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

#9. Hungry Howie’s Pizza

- Rating: 4 / 5 (485 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1601 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4512

#8. Ultimate California Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,571 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2500 N Kings Hwy Ste C, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3079

#7. Ducatis Pizzeria & Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,011 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 960 Cipriana Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4627

#6. Mellow Mushroom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (776 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1571 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

#5. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1285 38th Ave N Plantation Point Plaza, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1313

#4. Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3001 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3000

#3. Hot Tomato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (678 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Not Available

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 406 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3151

#2. Vicini’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5001 N Kings Hwy #105, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2556

#1. AJ’s Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 5917 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2329

