Highest paying jobs in Myrtle Beach for high school graduates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Stacker) - The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost.

Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

#25. Construction and building inspectors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $49,070 (#257 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 140

National

- Annual mean salary: $66,470

- Employment: 113,770

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

--- Salinas, CA ($98,360)

- Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#24. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $49,770 (#354 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 1,400

National

- Annual mean salary: $62,010

- Employment: 1,427,260

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#23. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $49,800 (#84 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 240

National

- Annual mean salary: $46,690

- Employment: 397,550

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

--- Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

--- Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

- Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#22. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $50,310 (#377 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 1,230

National

- Annual mean salary: $73,500

- Employment: 1,278,670

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Danbury, CT ($112,810)

--- Napa, CA ($101,850)

--- Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

- Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#21. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $50,410 (#320 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 610

National

- Annual mean salary: $70,490

- Employment: 977,070

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

--- Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

--- Boulder, CO ($94,870)

- Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#20. Postal service mail carriers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $51,880 (#313 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 510

National

- Annual mean salary: $53,180

- Employment: 333,570

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

--- Burlington, NC ($55,750)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

- Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#19. Advertising sales agents

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $52,020 (#150 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 170

National

- Annual mean salary: $68,040

- Employment: 110,040

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

--- Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

- Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#18. Detectives and criminal investigators

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $53,130 (#248 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 110

National

- Annual mean salary: $89,300

- Employment: 105,980

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

--- Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

- Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#17. Postal service clerks

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $53,520 (#62 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 90

National

- Annual mean salary: $51,200

- Employment: 86,950

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Monroe, MI ($58,120)

--- El Centro, CA ($58,000)

--- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

- Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#16. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $54,530 (#83 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 80

National

- Annual mean salary: $52,090

- Employment: 253,010

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

--- New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

- Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#15. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $54,730 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 50

National

- Annual mean salary: $67,600

- Employment: 53,420

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

--- Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#14. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $56,840 (#178 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 220

National

- Annual mean salary: $73,210

- Employment: 219,800

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

--- Boulder, CO ($107,230)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#13. Lodging managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $59,480 (#84 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 120\

National

- Annual mean salary: $65,270

- Employment: 31,790

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

--- Reno, NV ($106,060)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

#12. Insurance sales agents

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $61,860 (#177 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 640

National

- Annual mean salary: $69,100

- Employment: 409,950

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

--- Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

- Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#11. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $61,960 (#287 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 1,000

National

- Annual mean salary: $72,990

- Employment: 614,080

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

--- Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#10. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $61,970 (#343 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 620

National

- Annual mean salary: $73,100

- Employment: 475,000

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#9. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $64,510 (#172 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 90

National

- Annual mean salary: $74,410

- Employment: 114,930

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

--- Redding, CA ($112,850)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

- Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#8. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $64,690 (#316 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 170

National

- Annual mean salary: $90,120

- Employment: 240,290

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

--- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#7. Food service managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $65,240 (#85 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 390

National

- Annual mean salary: $61,000

- Employment: 197,010

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

--- Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

--- Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $65,870 (#278 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 150

National

- Annual mean salary: $97,180

- Employment: 122,310

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#5. Power plant operators

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $66,310 (#80 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 100

National

- Annual mean salary: $81,890

- Employment: 32,960

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

--- Redding, CA ($106,030)

- Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

#4. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $71,110 (#81 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 340

National

- Annual mean salary: $66,800

- Employment: 599,900

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

--- Longview, WA ($99,590)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#3. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $71,170 (#108 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 40

National

- Annual mean salary: $70,650

- Employment: 287,150

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

--- Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

- Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#2. Real estate brokers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $76,270 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 90

National

- Annual mean salary: $81,630

- Employment: 44,610

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

--- Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

- Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $98,000 (#144 highest pay among all metros)

- Employment: 50

National

- Annual mean salary: $105,100

- Employment: 132,210

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

--- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

