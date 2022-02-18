Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Phoenix police release video of officer being ambushed

The Phoenix Police Department released a video that shows the start of a violent encounter with an armed suspect.
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) — Police released a graphic bodycam video on Thursday that shows the moments when a police officer was ambushed at a south Phoenix home last week, which led to a standoff and more officers getting hurt during a shootout.

The officer showed up at the home around 2 a.m. on Friday after hearing a woman was shot there.

In the 26-second video, a man, later identified as Morris Jones, is seen standing in the doorway with the door open.

“Who’s all in the house?” asks the officer.

“Just me,” Jones replies.

That’s when Jones starts shooting at the officer, firing his gun at least six times, detectives said.

Police said that the officer couldn’t shoot back because he was hit in his right arm.

The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot several officers before taking his own life.(AZ Family)

The officer falls to the ground and then continues to run away.

“999. 999,” the officer shouts, which is code for officer shot. “I’ve been shot.”

There are gunshots then heard in the background. The video then fades to black.

The ambush led to a standoff at the house.

The woman’s brother then came out of the house with a baby.

As officers approached to get the infant, Jones started shooting again, hitting four officers. Another four were injured by shrapnel. All nine officers who were hurt are now out of the hospital.

After the shootout, Jones took his own life, police said. The woman, Shatifah Lobley, died at the hospital.

The baby is in the custody of the Department of Child Safety.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is opening up a location in Myrtle Beach.
Popular craft and fabric store coming to Myrtle Beach
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.
1 hurt, traffic blocked after vehicle collides with utility pole in Conway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Horry County Special Olympics equestrian program provides freedom for athletes
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough
.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut