Florence County Sheriff’s Office searching for break-in suspect

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Investigators with Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a middle-of-the-night break-in.

According to investigators, on Thursday around 2:50 a.m. one or more suspects broke into a business located at 1315 Pamplico Highway.

In-store video surveillance captured the image of one of the suspects. The suspect(s) may be associated with an early model (possibly 2000) Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 421 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app for iPhone or Android devices.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

You can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.