Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence County Sheriff’s Office searching for break-in suspect

Investigators with Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help...
Investigators with Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a middle-of-the-night robbery.(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Investigators with Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a middle-of-the-night break-in.

According to investigators, on Thursday around 2:50 a.m. one or more suspects broke into a business located at 1315 Pamplico Highway.

In-store video surveillance captured the image of one of the suspects. The suspect(s) may be associated with an early model (possibly 2000) Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 421 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app for iPhone or Android devices.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

You can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Motorcyclist killed on S.C. 544 after running off road, hitting sign
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
John Kehborn, Jr.
Horry County man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor on the run
40 acre fire
Crews continue battling outdoor fire in Conway, blaze grows to nearly 40 acres

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
A seventh suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly Darlington County shooting.
Seventh arrest made in deadly Darlington County ‘gunfight’
Ladaisha Riggins
Horry County police charge woman with arson after home goes up in flames
Sheriff’s office: Child shot in Florence County; deputies investigating
Sheriff’s office: Child shot in Florence County; deputies investigating